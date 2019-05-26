Elections2019: Ciaran Cuffe tops the poll but nobody reaches quota in Dublin

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency.

Mr Cuffe, recieved 63,849 first preference votes but is short of the quota of 72,790.

Frances Fitzgerald (FG) polled in second (59,067) ahead of Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews (51,4120).

In the four-seat constituency, Clare Daly is in fourth after the first round after receiving 42,305. Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan is in fifth with 39,387.

"It has been an extraordinary 48 hours as those close to me will know," Mr Cuffe told RTÉ, just minutes after topping the poll

"I think what we are seeing this evening on the first count is looking good and it reflects the extraordinary success we have seen for Green candidates running for local authorities up and down the country.

"It is looking as though we will have a Green voice for Ireland in Brussels for the first time this century."

Tony Bosco Louth was eliminated after finishing last and his votes will be redistributed.

Mark Mullan was eliminated after the second count.

Labour candidate Alex White admitted he needs "a miracle" to get elected. He was on 18,350 votes after four counts in seventh place.

Count 3

Barry Andrews +60 / 51506

Lynn Boylan +29 39457

Gillian Brien +22 / 10918

Ciaran Cuffe +102 / 63997

Clare Daly +47 / 42391

Mark Durkan +46 / 16534

Frances Fitzgerald +46 / 59135

Gary Gannon +38 / 20398

Ben Gilroy +21 / 7648

Rita Harrold +29 / 5028

Alice-Mary Higgins + 40 / 10907

Herman Kelly +33 / 2506

Tony Bosco Lowth elim

Aisling McNiffe +49 / 1690

Mark Mullan elim

Eamon Murphy +91 / 2666

Gemma O'Doherty + 93 / 6782

Eilis Ryan +23 / 3745

Alex White +38 / 18,350