Elections2019: Ciaran Cuffe tops the poll but nobody reaches quota in Dublin

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency.
Mr Cuffe, recieved 63,849 first preference votes but is short of the quota of 72,790.
Frances Fitzgerald (FG) polled in second (59,067) ahead of Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews (51,4120).
In the four-seat constituency, Clare Daly is in fourth after the first round after receiving 42,305. Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan is in fifth with 39,387.
"It has been an extraordinary 48 hours as those close to me will know," Mr Cuffe told RTÉ, just minutes after topping the poll
"I think what we are seeing this evening on the first count is looking good and it reflects the extraordinary success we have seen for Green candidates running for local authorities up and down the country.
"It is looking as though we will have a Green voice for Ireland in Brussels for the first time this century."
Tony Bosco Louth was eliminated after finishing last and his votes will be redistributed.
Mark Mullan was eliminated after the second count.
Labour candidate Alex White admitted he needs "a miracle" to get elected. He was on 18,350 votes after four counts in seventh place.
Barry Andrews +60 / 51506
Lynn Boylan +29 39457
Gillian Brien +22 / 10918
Ciaran Cuffe +102 / 63997
Clare Daly +47 / 42391
Mark Durkan +46 / 16534
Frances Fitzgerald +46 / 59135
Gary Gannon +38 / 20398
Ben Gilroy +21 / 7648
Rita Harrold +29 / 5028
Alice-Mary Higgins + 40 / 10907
Herman Kelly +33 / 2506
Tony Bosco Lowth elim
Aisling McNiffe +49 / 1690
Mark Mullan elim
Eamon Murphy +91 / 2666
Gemma O'Doherty + 93 / 6782
Eilis Ryan +23 / 3745
Alex White +38 / 18,350