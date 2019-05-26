Elections2019: Candidate who campaigned without posters set to secure Meath seat

An independent candidate who campaigned without using posters looks set to take a set in the Navan Municipal Council in Meath.

Counting of the votes in the local election only got underway at Simonstown GAA Club in Navan this morning where 77 candidates are contesting 40 seats on Meath County Council.

Final tally figures last night indicate that the Independent candidate Alan Lawes is polling at 9% and looks likely to take one of the seven seats on Navan Municipal Council on his first time out.

Mr Lawes was one of 75 candidates nationwide who opted not to erect posters in their election campaign.

Tally figures also suggest Gogglebox star and Fine Gael first-time candidate Yemi Adenuga could face a dog fight for the final seat.