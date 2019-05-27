Elections2019 Bulletin: Two MEPs elected in Dublin; Sean Kelly tops Euro poll in Ireland South

Here are the main stories emerging on the third day of the #Elections2019 count.
EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald has joined the Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe as an MEP for the Dublin. Read more
EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Sean Kelly has topped the poll in the first count in the Ireland South constituency. Read more.
EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness has become an MEP in the Midlands-North-West constituency. Read more
HAVING A MAYOR: Senator Jerry Buttimer, who led Fine Gael's plebiscite campaign in Cork, launched a broadside at Micheál Martin over Fianna Fáil's "abdication of responsibility" on the Mayoral plebiscite campaign. read more. It comes after Cork and Waterford rejected a directly-elected mayor, but Limerick approved the proposal.Read more
Arriving at the Ireland South count centre @deirdreclunemep says she is still confident but transfers will be very unpredictable for all candidates #iestaff pic.twitter.com/yKtfKH3yCV— Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 27, 2019
MIDLANDS NORTH-WEST: Re-elected Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness has said the growing chances of her and running mate Maria Walsh winning Midlands-North-West European elections seats is an "absolutely magic" result.. Read more
SOUTH: Outgoing MEP Sean Kelly has topped the poll in the first count. Deirdre Clune in danger of losing her seat.. Read more.
DUBLIN: Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald have been elected. Read more.
NORTHERN IRELAND: The Alliance Party has produced another sensational election result with Naomi Long taking a European parliamentary seat. Read more.
EUROPE: Turnout was at a two-decade high for ballots across all 28 European Union countries. Read more.
SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing". Read more
LABOUR INCREASES: The Labour Party is "satisfied" with the results of the local elections so far. Read more.
CORK RECOUNT: A full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this afternoon. Read more.
For a county by county breakdown of the Local Election results click here
CORK: Cork has rejected the directly elected mayor plebiscite. Read more.
LIMERICK: Limerick will have a directly elected mayor after over 38,000 people voted for the proposal. Read more.
WATERFORD: The people of Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more
Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws. Read more.
The bottom line: Your #Elections19 results summary - Day 3. Read more.