Elections2019 Bulletin: McGuinness the first Irish MEP elected; Waterford rejects, Limerick accepts directly elected mayor

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected to the European Parliament on the first count after receiving 134,630 votes in the Midlands-North-West constituency. Read more

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Nigel Farage said he would “change the shape of British politics” after his Brexit Party stormed to victory in the European elections. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing". Read more

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES: Waterford has voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more. Meanwhile, Limerick has approved the proposal.Read more

SOUTH: Counting has resumed for a second day in the Ireland South constituency where it now appears that exit polls were not accurate. Read more.

DUBLIN: Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency. Read more.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Counting has begun in the race for Northern Ireland’s three European Parliament seats. Read more.

EUROPE: Turnout was at a two-decade high for ballots across all 28 European Union countries. Read more.

LABOUR INCREASES: The Labour Party is "satisfied" with the results of the local elections so far. Read more.

CORK RECOUNTA full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this afternoon. Read more.

For a county by county breakdown of the Local Election results click here

CORK: This morning's count got underway Cork City Hall got underway shortly after 9am. The early signs in the city's mayoral plebiscite show the outcome could be tighter than expected. Read more.

LIMERICK: Limerick will have a directly elected mayor after over 38,000 people voted for the proposal. Read more.

WATERFORD: The people of Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more

Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws. Read more.

The bottom line: Your #Elections19 results summary - Day 3. Read more.