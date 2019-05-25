Elections2019 Bulletin: Greens make significant gains in local elections; Divorce referendum to pass in landslide

Here's the main stories emerging from a busy day one of the #Elections 2019 count.

We will resume the action tomorrow morning at 7.30am.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan speaks to the media at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

TOP STORY

GREEN WAVE: The Taoiseach has congratulated the Green Party on a significant election win but has admitted Fine Gael will not see the gains they had hoped for. Read more.

DIVORCE REFERENDUM: The latest trends in the divorce referendum suggest the vote is likely to pass by 82% to 18% with over two thirds of the country declaring to date. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

FIANNA FÁIL: Fianna Fáil appears to be on course to remain the biggest party at local government level. Read more.

FINE GAEL ANGER: Fine Gael's Director of Elections, Minister John Paul Phelan, has lashed Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin for being absent in Cork City for the duration of the local council campaign. Read more.

DUBLIN: The first elected councillor in Dublin City has pledged to press for better housing and cycle facilities after topping the poll and becoming the country's first Irish-Chinese local representative. Read more.

SINN FÉIN LOSSES: A disappointed Mary Lou McDonald has conceded that Sinn Féin will suffer significant losses in the local elections. Read more.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin could be set to lose as many as half of its seats on Cork City Council as the Green Party look set to make significant gains. Read more.

KERRY: Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr has been elected to Kerry County Council on the first count for the Castleisland electoral area with a massive 2,621 votes - 784 votes over the 1,837 quota. Read more.

RESULTS

Results summary: Check out our Elections 2019 dashboard for a summary of results as we get them. Read more.

For a county by county breakdown of the Local Election results click here

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

A Yes vote on a ballot paper in Ireland's divorce referendum during counting in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

Picture: RollingNews

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has branded the mayoral plebiscite in Cork city "a shambolic mess". Early tallies suggest that the public have not gotten behind the idea and that the plebiscite in Cork city is set to fall. Read more.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Counting in European Elections will begin tomorrow with first results expected later on Sunday.