Elections2019 Bulletin: Greens emerging as big winners as other party's pledge to heed 'Green wave'

Here are the main stories emerging from a busy Elections 2019 weekend.

Sorting out the election ballot papers at the Count Centre in Nemo Rangers GAA Sports Centre. Picture: Howard Crowdy

TOP STORY

Green Wave: The Taoiseach has congratulated the Green Party on a significant election win but has admitted Fine Gael will not see the gains they had hoped for. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Green candidate Hazel Chu elected as first Irish-Chinese councillor) chats with a her delighted mother, Stella Choi. Pic: Juno McEnroe twitter

History: The first elected councillor in Dublin City has pledged to press for better housing and cycle facilities after topping the poll and becoming the country's first Irish-Chinese local representative. Read more.

Sinn Féin losses: A disappointed Mary Lou McDonald has conceded that Sinn Féin will suffer significant losses in the local elections. Read more.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin could be set to lose as many as half of its seats on Cork City Council as the Green Party look set to make significant gains. Read more.

Kerry: Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr has been elected to Kerry County Council on the first count for the Castleisland electoral area with a massive 2,621 votes - 784 votes over the 1,837 quota. Read more.

RESULTS

Results summary: Check out our Elections 2019 dashboard for a summary of results as we get them. Read more.

For a county by county breakdown of the Local Election results click here

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

A Yes vote on a ballot paper in Ireland's divorce referendum during counting in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The first results from the referendum on liberalising divorce laws have been announced. Read more.

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

Picture: RollingNews

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has branded the mayoral plebiscite in Cork city "a shambolic mess". Early tallies suggest that the public have not gotten behind the idea and that the plebiscite in Cork city is set to fall. Read more.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Counting in European Elections will begin tomorrow with first results expected later on Sunday.