Elections2019 Bulletin: Dublin count halted over transfer row; Sean Kelly tops Euro poll in Ireland South

Sean Kelly, M.E.P, Fine Gael, with his daughter Julie (right) at the announcement of the first count results for the European election Ireland South constituency at Nemo Rangers GAA Club.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: A row over the transfer of votes and the so-called 'cold storage' Brexit seat has brought a halt to counting in the European elections in Dublin. Read more.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald has joined the Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe as an MEP for the Dublin. Read more

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Sean Kelly has topped the poll in the first count in the Ireland South constituency. Read more.

The one bundle in Cork which made the difference in the mayoral plebiscite.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness has become an MEP in the Midlands-North-West constituency. Read more

HAVING A MAYOR: Senator Jerry Buttimer, who led Fine Gael's plebiscite campaign in Cork, launched a broadside at Micheál Martin over Fianna Fáil's "abdication of responsibility" on the Mayoral plebiscite campaign. read more. It comes after Cork and Waterford rejected a directly-elected mayor, but Limerick approved the proposal.Read more

Arriving at the Ireland South count centre @deirdreclunemep says she is still confident but transfers will be very unpredictable for all candidates #iestaff pic.twitter.com/yKtfKH3yCV — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 27, 2019

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

MIDLANDS NORTH-WEST: Re-elected Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness has said the growing chances of her and running mate Maria Walsh winning Midlands-North-West European elections seats is an "absolutely magic" result.. Read more

SOUTH: Outgoing MEP Sean Kelly has topped the poll in the first count. Deirdre Clune in danger of losing her seat.. Read more.

DUBLIN: Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald have been elected. Read more.

NORTHERN IRELAND: The Alliance Party has produced another sensational election result with Naomi Long taking a European parliamentary seat. Read more.

EUROPE: Turnout was at a two-decade high for ballots across all 28 European Union countries. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing". Read more

LABOUR INCREASES: The Labour Party is "satisfied" with the results of the local elections so far. Read more.

CORK RECOUNT: A full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this afternoon. Read more.

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

Picture: RollingNews

CORK: Cork has rejected the directly elected mayor plebiscite. Read more.

LIMERICK: Limerick will have a directly elected mayor after over 38,000 people voted for the proposal. Read more.

WATERFORD: The people of Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

A Yes vote on a ballot paper in the divorce referendum during counting in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin.

Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws. Read more.

RESULTS

