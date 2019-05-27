Elections2019 Bulletin: Counting in elections to resume

Here are the main stories emerging on the third day of the #Elections2019 count.

TOP STORIES

COUNTING TO RESUME: The count ended last night in three constituencies without any MEPs elected.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: A two-foot long ballot paper is slowing counting in the Ireland South European election count centre, where outgoing Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly looks set to become the first candidate to take a seat.

RECYCLING POSTERS: As the count continues in the local and European elections, preparations are being made to recycle election posters.

DIVORCE REFERENDUM: There has been an overwhelming vote in favour of easing restrictions on divorce and recognise foreign divorces, with 82% of votes saying Yes and 18% No in the divorce referendum.

RESULTS

LOCAL ELECTIONS

SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing".

MUNSTER RESULTS: A round-up of the counts in Munster.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency.

Turnout was at a two-decade high for ballots across all 28 European Union countries.

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

A Yes vote on a ballot paper in the divorce referendum during counting in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws.

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

Picture: RollingNews

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has branded the mayoral plebiscite in Cork city "a shambolic mess". Early tallies suggest that the public have not gotten behind the idea and that the plebiscite in Cork city is set to fall.

Mayoral plebiscites also took place in Waterford and Limerick. Similarly in those cities, many voters simply refused to accept ballot papers relating to the plebiscite for directly elected mayors, because of a lack of understanding of the proposal.

No tallies were completed for the plebiscites but word is it'll be tight but most likely to be rejected, according to reports.