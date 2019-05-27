Elections2019 Bulletin: Cork and Waterford say 'No' to directly elected mayors, Limerick says 'Yes'; McGuinness is first Irish MEP

Here are the main stories emerging on the third day of the #Elections2019 count.

TOP STORIES

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected to the European Parliament on the first count after receiving 134,630 votes in the Midlands-North-West constituency. Read more

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Labour and the Conservatives’dealt a hammer blow by UK voters in a terrible night for both parties in the European elections. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing". Read more

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES: Cork and Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more and read more. Meanwhile, Limerick has approved the proposal.Read more

Arriving at the Ireland South count centre @deirdreclunemep says she is still confident but transfers will be very unpredictable for all candidates #iestaff pic.twitter.com/yKtfKH3yCV — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 27, 2019

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

SOUTH: Counting has resumed for a second day in the Ireland South constituency where it now appears that exit polls were not accurate. Read more.

DUBLIN: Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency. Read more.

NORTHERN IRELAND: The Alliance Party has produced another sensational election result and is well on course to land a European parliamentary seat. Read more.

EUROPE: Turnout was at a two-decade high for ballots across all 28 European Union countries. Read more.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the local election results for his party have been "disappointing". Read more

LABOUR INCREASES: The Labour Party is "satisfied" with the results of the local elections so far. Read more.

CORK RECOUNTA full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this afternoon. Read more.

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

CORK: Cork has rejected the directly elected mayor plebiscite. Read more.

LIMERICK: Limerick will have a directly elected mayor after over 38,000 people voted for the proposal. Read more.

WATERFORD: The people of Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws. Read more.

RESULTS

The bottom line: Your #Elections19 results summary - Day 3. Read more.