Elections2019: 'Anything could happen' in hotly contested Midlands North West constituency, Minister says

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has warned "anything could happen" in the battle for the final two seats in the Midlands North West European election when the official counts start to be announced tonight.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the count centre in the TF Hotel in Castlebar, Co Mayo, Mr Ring said he is convinced after seeing the early tallies and transfer trends of key areas that Fine Gael will take the first two seats in the constituency.

Mr Ring said he believes sitting MEP Mairead McGuinness will easily top the poll, followed on transfers by her running mate, former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

However, he said the battle for the final two seats will be too close to call - predicting Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh, Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy and Independent Peter Casey will end up in a four-way fight for the positions.

Mairead McGuinness is going to top the poll, and from the tallies and her transfers she's transferring very strongly to Maria Walsh.

"My prediction is Fine Gael is going to win two seats.

"I have said that for the last few weeks, and I am very confident of that seeing the tallies and the transfers, that Fine Gael will have two seats coming out of this count, whether it's today, tomorrow or next week, I think we'll have two seats," he said.

Asked about the final two seats, Mr Ring added:

"I just don't know, it's going to be very close, anything could actually happen in this constituency now. But I'm confident Fine Gael is going to win two seats."