Elections 2019: Former TD and Senator Dan Boyle elected to Cork City Council

Former councillor and TD Dan Boyle is the latest candidate to ride the Green Wave into local politics.

The former Senator has been elected to the Cork south-central local electoral area (LEA) on the fifth count this afternoon.

He is the second Green Party councillor elected to council today with at least two more colleagues expected to win seats.

Boyle received 1,524 votes and will take up his seat in City Hall the week after next some 17-years after his first election to the council.

"We are delighted and slightly stunned," he said.

Boyle was elected to Dáil Éireann at the 2002 general election, and resigned his seat as a councillor in 2003. He lost his Dail seat in 2007 after bringing the Green Party into government for the first time in its history. He ran unsuccessfully in the 2011 general election.

"The opinion polls were saying 7% for us in Munster but to be outpolling or coming close to outpolling Sinn Fein, and in my own ward outpolling Fine Gael, they are stunning results for us," he said.

"We want to talk to the representatives of each the political parties and the representatives of the independents to see If there can be a common charter for Cork over the next five years - things that we can collectively agree on and work towards rather than have each issue come up separately and have an adversarial approach."