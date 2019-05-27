Elections 2019: Counting to resume in local and European elections

The second day of counting in the European elections gets underway later today.

The count ended last night in three constituencies without any MEPs elected.

The Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe topped the poll in the Dublin constituency with 63,849 votes. He is expected to be elected later today.

The voting system – single transferable vote – in the European election means counting could run on until Wednesday.

Big thank you all the staff in the RDS and in the count centres around the country. Meticulous labourious work, long hours and nervous politicians to manage. pic.twitter.com/fWgKOQRqsv — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) May 26, 2019

The first day of counting saw a major surge in support for the Green Party with candidates expected to take seats in all three constituencies.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is confident his party will take three seats adding he was “on the hunt” for two more.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin is facing challenging results in both the European and local elections with huge losses in several councils.

Voters will elect 13 MEPs, however two will face an uncertain wait over when they can take their seats due to the Brexit delay.

The Republic will receive two of Britain’s 27 seats when it leaves the EU. They are being redistributed among 14 member states.

The UK is participating in the poll, with British MEPs set to attend the inaugural plenary session of the new parliament on July 2.

As a result, those elected in last place in Ireland’s Dublin and South constituencies must wait to see when they can take their seats.

Local council elections were also held on Friday, and counting in those races is continuing today.

Counting of the plebiscite on directly elected mayors is set to begin later this morning.

People in Cork, Limerick and Waterford voted on the issue.

On Friday, the voters of Waterford, Limerick and Cork had an extra paper in front of them at polling stations.

It asked whether they wanted to give the people of their council area the power to directly elect a mayor, for a five year term.

No tallies were completed for the plebiscites but word is it will be tight but most likely to be rejected.

Counting of those votes gets underway this morning.

Meanwhile, a landslide Yes vote to liberalise Ireland’s divorce laws was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is now set to bring forward a Bill to amend Section 5 of the Family Law (Divorce) Act 1996 to reduce the minimum living apart period to two years during the previous three years.

The European election count for Dublin, South, and Midlands-North-West started yesterday morning at centres in Dublin, Cork and Castlebar, Co Mayo.

A Europe-wide embargo meant the first results in the poll could not be declared until 10pm.

The European and local government elections are the first electoral test for the main parties since the inconclusive general election of 2016.

The result delivered a hung parliament and precipitated months of negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

A historic accord emerged that saw Fianna Fáil agree to support a minority Fine Gael-led government through a confidence and supply deal for three years.

The parties renewed that arrangement late last year, extending what has been dubbed an era of “new politics” until early 2020.

While Friday’s elections focused on European and council issues, the results will no doubt be interpreted as a public judgment on Fine Gael’s performance in government and how effectively Fianna Fail has managed the delicate balancing act of holding an administration to account while at the same time propping it up.

- Press Association with additional reporting by Digital Desk staff