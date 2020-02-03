Election poll shows 63% want better public services and a better quality of life

A new poll shows more than a quarter of people have changed their mind on how they will vote in the upcoming general election.

PR360's '2020 Leaders' survey shows the overwhelming majority of voters want change.

The poll has also shown a preference for Micheál Martin over Leo Varadkar.

96% of the 1,000 people surveyed wanted the election to deliver change.

When asked about the types of change desired 63% said they want better public services and a better quality of life.

Meanwhile, 21% want a change in the political parties that make up the next government.

When asked to choose one of the two main political party leaders to be Taoiseach, 53% chose Micheál Martin vs 47% for Leo Varadkar.

28% of people polled are still undecided in who they will vote for. Those over the age of 55 have the lowest level of undecided voters.

More than a quarter - 26% - of voters have changed their voting preferences since the start of the campaign.

Election promises are not an important factor for the people polled, with 61% saying they are not swayed by political party election promises when deciding who they will vote for.

52% of younger voters aged 18 to 24 say they are swayed by election promises vs just 15% of over 55s.

Meanwhile, four in 10 people say they have ‘tuned out’ of the campaign.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin

The poll, commissioned by PR360, was undertaken by Amárach Research on Friday, January 31.

Amanda Glancy, PR360’s Director of Policy and Campaigns said the big takeaways "are to be found in the extent of respondents who want to see change through an improvement in public services and a better quality of life, and also the significant number of respondents who have changed their voting preferences since the start of the campaign."

She added: "On the first issue, what represents change in the minds of voters, a large majority of all respondents chose better public services and quality of life.

"This is three times more than those who want a change in the political parties that make up the next government and over four times more than those who want to see a change which will result in voters getting more money back in their pockets.

"This informs the ideological debate of whether voters prefer better public services over tax cuts.

"This poll indicates that a larger proportion of voters favour better public services; their preference will be borne out if we see large swings to parties more invested in increasing public services funding than others.

"The strength of the Sinn Féin vote over recent polls may already reflect this public mood."

"This is our third insight into public opinion over the course of the campaign. The trend for change based on issues rather than personalities or party preference is overwhelmingly clear," said Dan Pender, Managing Director of PR360.

"63% of people have identified public services and quality of life as the number one change issue, with government formation and tax cuts distant change factors.

"The preferred choice for next Taoiseach has remained largely consistent over the three weeks."

"With close to one-third of voters yet to decide how they will vote, and a similar number indicating that they have shifted their intentions based on how the campaign has unfolded, the last week remains crucial."