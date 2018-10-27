Election live: Michael D Higgins elected President of Ireland on first count

Latest: Michael D Higgins has been officially confirmed as the winner of the Presidential Election.

The story so far:

Michael D Higgins was officially won his second term as President of Ireland

He was elected on the first count, with 822,566 votes (55.81%) - exceeding the quota of 737,001

Peter Casey secured second place with 23.1% of the vote

The turnout was recorded at 43.87%.

Update 8.54pm: Michael D Higgins has welcomed his re-election as President of Ireland as a vote for hope over fear.

He secured his second term in office with a landslide margin of more than 55% of the vote.

All 40 constituencies around Ireland were declared shortly after 7.30pm. Some 1,492,338 people voted.

Mr Higgins said: "The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad.

"It is the making of hope they wish to share rather than the experience of any exploitation of division or fear."

He said his version of Ireland is one which draws on traditional genius and contemporary creativity.

"The presidency belongs not only to any one person but to the people of Ireland.

"I will be a president for all the people, for those who voted for me and those who did not.

"I am so proud of this country, I am proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you, and I look forward with joy and hope to all that we will achieve together."

There were loud cheers as the 77-year-old poet, professor and campaigner embraced friends and supporters as he celebrated his victory.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed Mr Higgins's re-election as an "historic victory".

Businessman Peter Casey, initially an outside contender whose last-minute surge in the polls following critical comments about the Travelling community saw him propelled into second place, got 23% of the vote.

Final Presidential Election results: Michael D Higgins 822,566 (56%) Peter Casey 342,727 (23.1%) Seán Gallagher 94,514 (6.4%) Liadh Ní Riada 93,987 (6.3%) Joan Freeman 87,908 (6%) Gavin Duffy 32, 198 (2.2%) #Aras18⁠ ⁠— RTÉ (@rte) October 27, 2018

Sinn Féin, on the other hand, faced a disappointing result, with candidate Liadh Ní Riada gaining half of the support achieved by the late Martin McGuinness in 2011.

Michael D Higgins has been elected to serve a second term as President of Ireland.

He was elected on the first count after securing 56% of the vote.

President Higgins won 822,566 first preference votes and topped the poll in every constituency in the country.

There was a surprise showing for Peter Casey, who won 23.1% of the votes.

National Returning Officer Barry Ryan made the announcement at Dublin Castle.

Update 6.15pm: Peter Casey considering career in politics

Peter Casey has said that he will decide on his political future very soon after his strong showing in the Presidential election.

With the majority of the counts are in in the Presidential election, Mr Casey amassed almost 300,000 votes, around 23% of the electorate.

He has had strong support in a number of constituencies in Limerick with large Traveller communities.

The 61-year-old businessman says the campaign has whetted his appetite for politics.

He is to make an announcement tomorrow and hinted he could run in Donegal in the next General Election.

"I'm very passionate, as you know about Donegal - we're the forgotten county," he said.

He added: "Yes, I would like to contribute."

It's a dogfight for third between Liadh Ní Riada and Sean Gallagher - both coming in around 6.5%.

Joan Freeman is on just under 6% of the vote. Gavin Duffy will be last - in Dublin Central, he received just 200 votes.

The official declaration is likely to come sometime after 7pm.

Update 5.23pm: Sinn Féin's candidate Liadh Ní Riada has said that she doesn't regret running in the Presidential Election.

"Presidential campaigns are not like ordinary campaigns, there was a low turnout, and you just have to analyse those things and reflect on that when the whole thing is over," she said.

"I just think it's different to political elections really, in that regard - you're talking about much more personality-based, and had we had more time, perhaps people would have got to know me better.

"But however, I'm hoping that people will, at this stage, have known some measure of me and will continue to see my work in Europe and elsewhere."

Earlier: Not a day for postmortems, says Sean Gallagher

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has wished Michael D Higgins well for his second term.

"Well, today is not a day for postmortems," he said.

"It's Michael D's day, he's been re-elected. So I wish him well, and I look forward to saying a few words at the event later to do that, formally, and to wish all the candidates well."

Earlier: No regrets for 'disappointed' Gavin Duffy

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

Businessman Gavin Duffy has insisted he has "no regrets" about entering the presidential race, despite admitting his failed bid for the Áras may have cost him as much as €200,000.

Businessman Gavin Duffy has insisted he has "no regrets" about entering the presidential race, despite admitting his failed bid for the Aras may have cost him as much as €200,000.

Speaking to reporters at Dublin Castle this afternoon, Mr Duffy said simply when asked what went wrong that "well it didn't go right".

The businessman was keen to offer his immediate congratulations to Michael D Higgins, saying the "historic mandate" should be recognised for the achievement that it is and that he wants to "wish him all the best for his second term".

However, despite finishing with a projected 2% - the lowest presidential result in history - Mr Duffy said he has "no regrets" on entering the contest.

"For myself, I am disappointed. When you contest and when you don't really compete at the end of the day, but I have no regrets.

"If my views didn't resonate with the public it's because I'm slightly ahead of them on certain issues."

"We did see one candidate resonate by mentioning one minority, you can see how that grabs headlines etc. But we wouldn't have the strong mandate for the president unless there was an election," he said.

Mr Duffy said he did not believe there was a "specific incident" which damaged his campaign, and joked he is "really concerned" he may have caught the political bug, although admitting it may have been "a bit audacious" to seek the highest office in the land at the first attempt.

However, despite repeating he has "no regrets" over taking part in the race, he confirmed his failed campaign may have cost him between €100,000 and €200,000.

Earlier: Michael D Higgins wins 53% of vote as first constituency declared

Galway East was the first constituency to declare.

Michael D Higgins received 53.4% of the votes with Peter Casey following in second with 33.3%.

Earlier: Higgins could win with largest ever vote for a president; Gallagher concedes

Michael D Higgins will be officially given another seven years as President of Ireland this evening.

Counting is continuing in constituencies across the country this afternoon with the first announcements expected shortly.

The other candidates in this election have been conceding one by one that Michael D Higgins is going to win this election.

It could be the largest ever vote for a President with Mr Higgins likely to clean up between 60% and 70% of the vote in Dublin.

Peter Casey looks like a clear second with the other candidates likely to finish in single digits.

The final tally in Dublin South Central showed more spoiled votes than votes for businessman Gavin Duffy, who will likely place last.

The big story has been Mr Casey's comments on travellers and people on social welfare and how they have propelled him from 2% in some opinion polls to 21% in the exit polls.

Tallies in a number of rural Limerick constituencies, such as Askeaton and Rathkeale, with large travellers populations, showed Peter Casey performing strongly.

He topped the poll at a booth from Rathkeale Girls National School with 44%. He also took 46% of the vote in a box that came from the Askeaton area.

In Waterford, Mr Higgins came on top but Peter Casey pulled almost 25% of the vote.

Mr Casey held a slight lead over Mr Higgins in Donegal this morning as the first 60 boxes to be sorted were from the Innisowen area, where he has strong ties.

Seán Gallagher polled relatively well in his home county, Cavan Monaghan giving him 17% - but still comfortably third.

While turnout is expected to be much lower than the last Presidential election in 2011, the extra number of people on the register could mean a similar amount of votes overall will be counted - so we likely will not see a declaration until early evening.

Candidate Peter Casey with his wife Helen at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Earlier: Seán Gallagher concedes, congratulates Michael D Higgins

Update 12.55pm: Seán Gallagher has conceded the election and wished Michael D Higgins well for his second term.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Mr Gallagher said: "Today the most important thing is not just that the people have spoken but that they have had an opportunity to speak in the ballot box.

Tellers counting the ballot papers votes in the Presidential election at the Citywest convention centre Saggart, Dublin. Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

"That is the true value of our democracy.

"It is clear that President Michael D Higgins will be re-elected for a second term and I congratulate him and wish him success in the years ahead."

Exit polls had the businessman polling at 5.5%.

Earlier: President Higgins on course for historic winning tally but focus centred on Peter Casey

Michael D Higgins is on course for a potentially historic winning tally – with exit polls suggesting a vote over 56%.

Much of the focus in the early stages of the count is on the contender set to come second, controversial businessman Peter Casey.

With Dublin Central 50% tallied Michael D Higgins was getting 7 in every 10 votes, roughly mirroring the picture in the rest of Dublin.

There Liadh Ní Riada was in second with Peter Casey third.

The national trend though shows large pockets of support for Mr Casey.

Cavan/Monaghan is showing high levels of support for local man Seán Gallagher, early tallies giving him 20% behind Michael D Higgins in the mid-40s.

Not good for Gavin Duffy in his home county though - one box in Dundalk had zero votes for the businessman.

In Waterford, some boxes have Peter Casey as high as 25%.

Mr Higgins was leading Mr Casey 55-20 after 60 boxes were open in Cork - with native Liadh Ní Riada fourth after Sean Gallagher.

One box in Portlaoise saw Michael D Higgins get 100 of 182 votes with Peter Casey getting 59 of the rest.

Donegal has seen a number of spoiled votes - 13 co-ordinated ballots with anti-abortion written on them.

While a box in Arklow saw three spoiled votes - all for Gemma O'Doherty

The overall picture is a comfortable win for Michael D Higgins, with Peter Casey in the early 20s after him and a dogfight for third between Liadh Ní Riada and Seán Gallagher.

Earlier: Peter Casey may enter politics, denies surge in support due to Traveller comments

Update 10.10am: Businessman Peter Casey has not ruled out entering politics after coming second in the exit polls for the presidential race, writes Political Correspondent, Juno McEnroe.

Speaking as two exit polls put him at 21%, the Dragon’s Den investor denied that his controversial remarks about Travellers had helped his support shoot up from 2% to 21%.

He told RTÉ there was a “breath of fresh air coming” through politics now.

Mr Casey said that he felt his support stemmed from “middle Ireland feeling tired”, paying all the bills. Ireland was “not a nation of hand outs” but they need a hand up.

Mr Casey had attacked Travellers during the campaign, saying they never paid taxes and that they were “basically people camping on people’s land”.

The remarks polevolted him to the front of media coverage, amid a relatively full campaign.

He stood over the remarks this morning, saying that “There are beautiful houses for them to live in, if they wanted to live in them they could have months ago.”

But Travellers groups this morning voiced concern at the expected race outcome and support for Mr Casey.

These were “worrying developments” for Irish politic. A Pavee Point representative said he had used the race card and brought negative politics from the United States to Ireland and made the country “more divisive”.

The initial results of the count today are expected to start coming in after 1pm later.

Mr Casey said he may reveal later today if he intends to remain in politics.

Michael D Higgins on course to win presidential election as count begins

President Michael D Higgins is on course for a landslide victory in the presidential election after exit polls suggested he had secured more than 56% of the vote.

An RTÉ exit poll predicted incumbent president Mr Higgins received 58.1% of first-preference votes, while an Irish Times poll projected Mr Higgins topped the vote with 56%.

The results put controversial businessman and former Irish Dragons’ Den star Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes.

It means Mr Higgins is likely to be easily re-elected on the first count for a second seven-year term.

More than 3,400 people were interviewed for the RTÉ poll by Red C outside 138 polling stations across the country on Friday.

The results indicate Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada received 7.4% of the vote, Senator Joan Freeman 6.3% and businessman and former Dragons’ Den investor Sean Gallagher 5.5%.

The Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, questioned more than 4,300 voters outside 160 polling stations across the country.

Its results put Mr Gallagher at 7%, Ms Ni Riada on 8% and Ms Freeman on 6%. The six candidates in the presidential election (PA)

The results of both polls, which were published at 10pm as polling stations across the country closed, indicate that Gavin Duffy secured the lowest number of votes at 2%.

More than 3.2 million people were entitled to vote in 40 constituencies across the country.

As well as deciding who they wanted to see in Áras an Uachtarain for the next seven years, electorates were also asked whether they wanted to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

The exit polls suggest that the referendum will be passed by a significant majority.

RTÉ’s exit poll found that 71.1% said they had voted Yes and that 26.3% had voted No, while the Irish Times poll predicted that 69% had backed the proposal and 31% had voted against the change.

Opinion polls throughout the campaign consistently placed Mr Higgins as the favourite to win, despite being plagued by questions over presidential expenses.

During the campaign, Mr Higgins also came in for criticism over his use of the Government’s jet to travel from Dublin to Belfast.

Mr Casey faced calls to withdraw after he claimed Travellers were simply people camping on someone else’s land and that Ireland’s recognition of them as members of an ethnic minority was “a load of nonsense”.

It was Mr Gallagher’s second time running for the presidency after a failed bid in 2011. At the time he secured more than half a million first-time votes. Exit polls put Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes (Rebecca Black/PA)

During the campaign, however, he was pressed over what he had done in public life in the past seven years.

Ms Ní Riada was forced to reject claims that she did not support the HPV vaccine, Ms Freeman was quizzed on a €130,000 loan she had received from donors to fund her campaign, while Mr Duffy faced questioned over his past driving convictions.

Mr Higgins is the country’s ninth president. He was elected in 2011.

If re-elected, the 77-year old will become the fifth president to serve for two terms. Four presidents – Sean T O’Kelly, Eamon de Valera, Patrick Hillery and Mary McAleese — served for 14 years.

Douglas Hyde, Ireland’s first president, was elected in 1938.

Counting of votes will begin on this morning with a result expected by the evening.- Press Association