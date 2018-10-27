Election live: Michael D Higgins wins 53% of vote as first constituency declared

The counting process has started in Ireland’s presidential election, with incumbent Michael D Higgins on course to secure a landslide victory.

Staff at 28 count centres across the country began sorting and collating the ballot papers at 9am.

Michael D Higgins looks set to be re-elected on the first count with exit polls putting him at 58.1%

Seán Gallagher has conceded

Peter Casey received a surge in support and looks set to secure second place

Gavin Duffy says he has no regrets after conceding defeat last night

Click on your chosen constituency and as the results come in they will appear at the bottom of the map. Please use scroll bar on right hand side to see full results as they appear.Results courtesy of the Presidential Returning Officer

Update 2.40pm: The first constituency has declared its first count tallies.

Michael D Higgins received 53.4% of the votes with Peter Casey following in second with 33.3%.

Galway East has declared the following:

Total electorate: 70,302

Voted: 34,078

Spoiled: 371

Michael D Higgins: 18,011

Peter Casey: 11,227

Joan Freeman: 1,545

Seán Gallagher: 1,379

Liadh Ní Riadh - 1,029

Gavin Duffy: 516

Earlier: Higgins could win with largest ever vote for a president; Gallagher concedes

Michael D Higgins will be officially given another seven years as President of Ireland this evening.

Counting is continuing in constituencies across the country this afternoon with the first announcements expected shortly.

The other candidates in this election have been conceding one by one that Michael D Higgins is going to win this election.

Today the most important thing is not just that the people have spoken but that they have had an opportunity to speak in the ballot box. That is the true value of our democracy. #Aras18 #Aras2018 (1 of 2)— Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 27, 2018

It could be the largest ever vote for a President with Mr Higgins likely to clean up between 60% and 70% of the vote in Dublin.

Peter Casey looks like a clear second with the other candidates likely to finish in single digits.

The final tally in Dublin South Central showed more spoiled votes than votes for businessman Gavin Duffy, who will likely place last.

@rtenews exit poll. President Higgins 58% Casey 21% Ní Riada 7% Freeman & Gallagher 6%, me last 2%. Thank you to those who voted for me. I value every vote. I wish our President every good wish for his second term. pic.twitter.com/ElURaSFMIv— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) October 26, 2018

The big story has been Mr Casey's comments on travellers and people on social welfare and how they have propelled him from 2% in some opinion polls to 21% in the exit polls.

Tallies in a number of rural Limerick constituencies, such as Askeaton and Rathkeale, with large travellers populations, showed Peter Casey performing strongly.

He topped the poll at a booth from Rathkeale Girls National School with 44%. He also took 46% of the vote in a box that came from the Askeaton area.

Peter Casey says he believes his gain in support during the presidential campaign has nothing to do with controversial comments he made about the Travelling community pic.twitter.com/B7FgPWAAEz— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 27, 2018

In Waterford, Mr Higgins came on top but Peter Casey pulled almost 25% of the vote.

Mr Casey held a slight lead over Mr Higgins in Donegal this morning as the first 60 boxes to be sorted were from the Innisowen area, where he has strong ties.

Seán Gallagher polled relatively well in his home county, Cavan Monaghan giving him 17% - but still comfortably third.

While turnout is expected to be much lower than the last Presidential election in 2011, the extra number of people on the register could mean a similar amount of votes overall will be counted - so we likely will not see a declaration until early evening.

Candidate Peter Casey with his wife Helen at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Earlier: Seán Gallagher concedes, congratulates Michael D Higgins

Update 12.55pm: Seán Gallagher has conceded the election and wished Michael D Higgins well for his second term.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Mr Gallagher said: "Today the most important thing is not just that the people have spoken but that they have had an opportunity to speak in the ballot box.

Tellers counting the ballot papers votes in the Presidential election at the Citywest convention centre Saggart, Dublin. Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

"That is the true value of our democracy.

"It is clear that President Michael D Higgins will be re-elected for a second term and I congratulate him and wish him success in the years ahead."

Exit polls had the businessman polling at 5.5%.

Earlier: President Higgins on course for historic winning tally but focus centred on Peter Casey

Michael D Higgins is on course for a potentially historic winning tally – with exit polls suggesting a vote over 56%.

Much of the focus in the early stages of the count is on the contender set to come second, controversial businessman Peter Casey.

With Dublin Central 50% tallied Michael D Higgins was getting 7 in every 10 votes, roughly mirroring the picture in the rest of Dublin.

There Liadh Ní Riada was in second with Peter Casey third.

The national trend though shows large pockets of support for Mr Casey.

Cavan/Monaghan is showing high levels of support for local man Seán Gallagher, early tallies giving him 20% behind Michael D Higgins in the mid-40s.

Not good for Gavin Duffy in his home county though - one box in Dundalk had zero votes for the businessman.

In Waterford, some boxes have Peter Casey as high as 25%.

Peter Casey says he believes his gain in support during the presidential campaign has nothing to do with controversial comments he made about the Travelling community pic.twitter.com/B7FgPWAAEz— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 27, 2018

Mr Higgins was leading Mr Casey 55-20 after 60 boxes were open in Cork - with native Liadh Ní Riada fourth after Sean Gallagher.

One box in Portlaoise saw Michael D Higgins get 100 of 182 votes with Peter Casey getting 59 of the rest.

Donegal has seen a number of spoiled votes - 13 co-ordinated ballots with anti-abortion written on them.

While a box in Arklow saw three spoiled votes - all for Gemma O'Doherty

The overall picture is a comfortable win for Michael D Higgins, with Peter Casey in the early 20s after him and a dogfight for third between Liadh Ní Riada and Seán Gallagher.

41% of boxes opened in Dublin Central. 70% of votes for Micheal D Higgins, followed by 9.9% for Liadh Ní Riada & 9.4% for Peter Casey. pic.twitter.com/OPx4b5mIqK— Gill Stedman (@GillStedman) October 27, 2018

Earlier: Peter Casey may enter politics, denies surge in support due to Traveller comments

Update 10.10am: Businessman Peter Casey has not ruled out entering politics after coming second in the exit polls for the presidential race, writes Political Correspondent, Juno McEnroe.

Speaking as two exit polls put him at 21%, the Dragon’s Den investor denied that his controversial remarks about Travellers had helped his support shoot up from 2% to 21%.

He told RTÉ there was a “breath of fresh air coming” through politics now.

Mr Casey said that he felt his support stemmed from “middle Ireland feeling tired”, paying all the bills. Ireland was “not a nation of hand outs” but they need a hand up.

Mr Casey had attacked Travellers during the campaign, saying they never paid taxes and that they were “basically people camping on people’s land”.

The remarks polevolted him to the front of media coverage, amid a relatively full campaign.

He stood over the remarks this morning, saying that “There are beautiful houses for them to live in, if they wanted to live in them they could have months ago.”

Kathleen Lawrence of ⁦@PaveePoint⁩ says “the only one (Peter Casey) is fooling is himself” when he says his comments about Travellers did not lead to his projected 20%+ vote in #PresidentialElection ⁦@katiesunshine26⁩ pic.twitter.com/g4KAwSi4YX— Morning Ireland (@morningireland) October 27, 2018

But Travellers groups this morning voiced concern at the expected race outcome and support for Mr Casey.

These were “worrying developments” for Irish politic. A Pavee Point representative said he had used the race card and brought negative politics from the United States to Ireland and made the country “more divisive”.

The initial results of the count today are expected to start coming in after 1pm later.

Mr Casey said he may reveal later today if he intends to remain in politics.

Peter Casey at the Convention Centre with ⁦@DrGavinJennings⁩ saying his comments about Travellers are not the reason he’s achieved a projected 20%+ vote in #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/AZrmgq1tME— Morning Ireland (@morningireland) October 27, 2018

Michael D Higgins on course to win presidential election as count begins

President Michael D Higgins is on course for a landslide victory in the presidential election after exit polls suggested he had secured more than 56% of the vote.

An RTÉ exit poll predicted incumbent president Mr Higgins received 58.1% of first-preference votes, while an Irish Times poll projected Mr Higgins topped the vote with 56%.

The results put controversial businessman and former Irish Dragons’ Den star Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes.

It means Mr Higgins is likely to be easily re-elected on the first count for a second seven-year term.

The polls have closed & we want to thank everyone for all your help. We don't know the outcome yet, but we do know we could not have run this campaign without you. Thank you. #MichaelDforPresident #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/9jFQvuRivF— Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 26, 2018

More than 3,400 people were interviewed for the RTÉ poll by Red C outside 138 polling stations across the country on Friday.

The results indicate Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada received 7.4% of the vote, Senator Joan Freeman 6.3% and businessman and former Dragons’ Den investor Sean Gallagher 5.5%.

The Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, questioned more than 4,300 voters outside 160 polling stations across the country.

Its results put Mr Gallagher at 7%, Ms Ni Riada on 8% and Ms Freeman on 6%. The six candidates in the presidential election (PA)

The results of both polls, which were published at 10pm as polling stations across the country closed, indicate that Gavin Duffy secured the lowest number of votes at 2%.

More than 3.2 million people were entitled to vote in 40 constituencies across the country.

As well as deciding who they wanted to see in Áras an Uachtarain for the next seven years, electorates were also asked whether they wanted to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

Go raibh míle maith agat to everyone that came out to vote for me today. Your support throughout this campaign has been phenomenal and hasn't gone unnoticed. Together we can build a new Ireland.#Aras18 #LiadhForPresident pic.twitter.com/77k7JERmfx— Liadh Ní Riada MEP (@LiadhNiRiadaMEP) October 26, 2018

The exit polls suggest that the referendum will be passed by a significant majority.

RTÉ’s exit poll found that 71.1% said they had voted Yes and that 26.3% had voted No, while the Irish Times poll predicted that 69% had backed the proposal and 31% had voted against the change.

Opinion polls throughout the campaign consistently placed Mr Higgins as the favourite to win, despite being plagued by questions over presidential expenses.

During the campaign, Mr Higgins also came in for criticism over his use of the Government’s jet to travel from Dublin to Belfast.

Mr Casey faced calls to withdraw after he claimed Travellers were simply people camping on someone else’s land and that Ireland’s recognition of them as members of an ethnic minority was “a load of nonsense”.

It was Mr Gallagher’s second time running for the presidency after a failed bid in 2011. At the time he secured more than half a million first-time votes. Exit polls put Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes (Rebecca Black/PA)

During the campaign, however, he was pressed over what he had done in public life in the past seven years.

Ms Ní Riada was forced to reject claims that she did not support the HPV vaccine, Ms Freeman was quizzed on a €130,000 loan she had received from donors to fund her campaign, while Mr Duffy faced questioned over his past driving convictions.

Mr Higgins is the country’s ninth president. He was elected in 2011.

If re-elected, the 77-year old will become the fifth president to serve for two terms. Four presidents – Sean T O’Kelly, Eamon de Valera, Patrick Hillery and Mary McAleese — served for 14 years.

Douglas Hyde, Ireland’s first president, was elected in 1938.

Counting of votes will begin on this morning with a result expected by the evening.- Press Association