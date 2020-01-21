Election 2020: How do I register to vote?

Those who wish to vote in the upcoming general election on February 8 must be registered by the close of business tomorrow.

With the deadline to be included on the electoral register fast approaching, those who wish to add their names last minute must do so by tomorrow afternoon.

With almost 700,000 people between the ages of 18 to 29 eligible to vote in General Election 2020, the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is also calling on young people to make sure they are registered.

Q: Who can vote?

A: In order to vote, you must be over 18 and registered. You are not automatically registered to vote when you turn 18. Eligibility in different types of elections depends on your citizenship. Irish citizens can vote in every election and referendum, British citizens can vote in Dáil, European and local elections, EU citizens can vote in European and local elections and non-EU citizens can vote in local elections.

Q: How do I check if I am registered?

A: To check if you are registered to vote, visit www.checktheregister.ie. Select your local authority, and enter your townland, street, or Eircode. If you are registered to vote, your name will appear along with your polling station and booth.

Q: What if my name isn’t on the register?

A: If your name doesn’t appear on checktheregister.ie, you are not registered to vote. If you are not on last year’s register or the supplementary register you have until close of business tomorrow to register.

Q: How do I register?

A: Download and fill in the RFA2 form, available on checktheregister.ie. You then need to get this form signed and witnessed at a Garda station. Completed forms need to be returned to your local city or county council by close of business tomorrow. As time is of the essence to register for February 8, forms should be returned by hand. Many local authorities have held events to get voters added to the electoral register since the general election was called, but most will be closed by 5pm tomorrow afternoon. Times may vary for each council.