Election 2020: Former MEP Marian Harkin and Waterford cardiac campaigner to run as Independents

Former TD and MEP Marian Harkin has described her decision to run as an independent in the general election as an opportunity not to be missed.

Ms Harkin announced this morning that she will contest next month's General Election in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency as an Independent.

Also running in the February 8 ballot as a non-party candidate is Waterford county councillor Matt Shanahan.

"I think more than ever that opportunity is there for independent voices to make sure that we have a proper balance of development," she said.

Ms Harkin was an independent TD in the constituency from 2002 to 2007, and was an MEP from 2004 to 2019 and says now is the time for independent candidates to stand up and work for their constituents.

The four-seater constituency saw Marc MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon (FF), Fine Gael's Tony McLoughlin and Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny elected in 2016. Despite coming second in the first-preference votes, Gary Reynolds of Fine Gael struggled on transfers and finished fifth/

Cardiac campaigner Cllr Shanahan says he doesn't care if he is perceived as a "one-policy candidate."

The Waterford City and County Councillor this morning declared that he will run as an independent candidate in the General Election.

Cllr Shanahan says he will campaign to lessen inequalities between the South East and the rest of the country.

"I don't care what I'm perceived as," Cllr Shanahan said to WLR. I'm here about Waterford.

"If people are passionate about Waterford and the way we're being treated, that's why you are voting for me."