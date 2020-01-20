Election 2020: Fine Gael promises to extend parental leave

Fine Gael is promising to provide a further seven weeks of paid parental leave should they be returned to office.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin, ministers Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Joe McHugh outlined their plans, which they said would “make life easier on families”.

“We will provide a further seven weeks for paid parental leave in addition to the existing two weeks parental leave introduced in 2019. This applies to each child per parent, benefiting up to 60,000 parents every year.

"This will be in addition to existing maternity and paternity leave, so that by 2025 mothers can avail of 35 paid weeks and fathers 11 paid weeks,” Minister Donohoe said.

The party is also promising to extend the school hot meals programme so by the end of this year, 42,000 children will get a hot meal every day.

In Budget 2020, the Government committed to continue the roll out of this new initiative by providing hot meals to a further 35,000 children in primary schools.

“We will continue this level of expansion over the next five-years, focusing in the first instance on providing hot meals to the most vulnerable children in our society,” they said.

They are also promising to introduce a free school books scheme for all primary schools.

Mr Donohoe said: “We understand the pressures faced by parents jugging responsibilities at home and at work. We have already introduced paid paternity leave, parental leave for both parents and extended unpaid leave.

Investment in childcare has increased by 138% over the past five budgets leading to a doubling in capacity and a doubling in the number of children receiving State subsidies.

"The consistent poverty rate for children is now at its lowest level since 2008, with the at-risk-of-poverty and the deprivation rate are also falling,” he said.

“But we know this is not enough. Fine Gael in government will do more to make life easier on families and give children the best start in life,” he added.

Ms Doherty said: “We will provide a further seven weeks for paid parental leave for both parents, helping up to 60,000 parents every year to spend more time with their children.

“We are extending the hot meal scheme so that by the end of 2020 42,000 children will get a hot meal in school every day. We will build on this and continue to extend the scheme to the most vulnerable children in our society,” she added.