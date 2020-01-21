Election 2020: Agriculture and housing on the agenda as opinion polls dominate conversation

Last night's opinion poll looks set to dominate day seven on the campaign trail with agriculture and housing also on the agenda.

The Taoiseach will be in the south of the country while other leaders canvass across the capital and Leinster.

Following the release of two opinion polls in as many days, political parties will be out in force again for day seven on the campaign trail.

Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll on state of the parties: Fine Gael - 25%

Fianna Fáil - 23%

Sinn Féin - 21%

Independents and others - 18%

Greens - 8%

Labour - 5%

Leo Varadkar will outline Fine Gael’s agriculture plans in Fermoy in County Cork before canvassing in other parts of Cork East and Limerick County.

Fianna Fáil will launch its housing policy in Dublin while leader Micheál Martin canvasses in Longford and Westmeath throughout the day.

Sinn Féin will have a candidates launch at the Mansion House from 11am where most of those running for the Dáil will be in attendance.

Labour is the latest party to officially launch its campaign which will be from 11am at their headquarters in Dublin.

The Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy will be the first out of the blocks as she helps outline the party’s housing policy at 10am.

Meanwhile the Green Party will release their policy paper on nature and pollution.

According to The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll which was released last night, there has been a sharp rise in support for Sinn Féin.

It's up 7 to 21% support - boosting Mary Lou McDonald's calls to be included in tomorrow night's leaders' TV debate.

Fine Gael's support has fallen significantly, down six to 23%.

It has Fianna Fáil unchanged as the largest party on 25% support while Independents and others hold 14%.

The Green Party has 8% support, Labour is on 5% while the Social Democrats and Solidarity/People Before Profit have 2%.

Meanwhile, the National Women's Council wants voters to ask candidates to sign up to a "Feminist Manifesto" when they arrive at their doors.

It is a ten-point programme including pledges to end the gender pay gap and invest in women's health services and childcare.

It also wants candidates to commit to providing abortion services at a local level in all areas, and protest exclusion zones at hospitals.

Orla O'Connor, director of the council, says equality is of great importance.

"It's really critical that all of our general election candidates commit to this manifesto because the next five years of government is going to be about how they can achieve equality for women and how we can achieve it as a society," said Ms O'Connor.

"So it is critical that candidates in this election really declare and are open about what they see as the things that are important to them in terms of achieving women's equality."