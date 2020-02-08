Election 2020: 102-year-old Peter Clarke casts his vote in Meath

Among those casting their vote today was a sprightly centenarian from county Meath.

Peter Clarke celebrated his 102nd birthday with a big party near his home in Fordstown, last week.

His lips were sealed today about who he gave his number 1 to but, whoever it was, Peter emphasised the importance of all voters exercising their right to vote.

He voted at Drumbaragh National School with his son Ollie who has brought him to the polling station ever since he stopped driving at the grand age of 90.

Peter was born in 1918 and was first eligible to vote when he was 21 years old - in 1939 - and according to his family he has voted in every election since then.