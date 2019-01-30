Elderly woman pressured by suspects to buy 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers

Gardaí in Bantry are investigating an incident in which an elderly lady was pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators, seven power washers and assorted tools from suspects who cold-called to her front door.

The lady, who lives alone, handed over what gardaí described as “an extortionate” amount of money for the tools in a series of cheques. Most of the cheques were cancelled before they cleared.

A number of suspects called uninvited to the lady’s home, according to gardaí. They said that she has no use for the tools, which have now been recovered and are being retained as evidence.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Crime prevention officer Sgt Tony Davis urged people to keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours.

“This is a heinous crime that was committed as it targets the more vulnerable members of our communities. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders doing the rounds, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols,” he said.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately.“

”Genuine tradespeople won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make.

If you are answering the door to cold-callers, apply the chain or door limiter before opening the door,” he said.

I would also ask that if anyone feels like they or someone they know has been a victim of being sold goods for extortionate prices, or paid for a service that was not carried out, to call any Garda station and report the matter.

As the investigation is currently before the courts, gardaí declined to give additional information, including the total value of the materials bought. Under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, a person guilty of deception, on indictment, can face a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.