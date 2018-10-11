Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly woman killed in Dublin collision

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 09:07 AM

A woman in her 80s has been killed after being hit by a car in Dublin.

It happened at Woodside Grove in Rathfarnham shortly after 4:30pm yesterday afternoon.

The female pedestrian died at the scene and her body was removed to Tallaght Hospital for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car, who was also a woman in her 80s, was taken to St James Hospital with minor injuries.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since re-opened to traffic.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to contact them.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Road accident

