An elderly woman who was injured after a crash in County Kerry over a week ago has died.

The collision happened at Kilcummin in Killarney on Thursday, January 9.

She received serious injuries and was brought to University Hospital Kerry but she passed away today.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they are asking any road users travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda station.