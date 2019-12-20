News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elderly woman dies after car and lorry collide in Cork

Cork University Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 07:58 AM

An elderly woman has died after a car and lorry collided in Co. Cork yesterday.

The collision happened at around 12.55pm yesterday afternoon on the N20 at Clough Lucas, Mallow, Co. Cork.

A woman, aged in her early 90s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she later passed away.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

A Garda forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have dash cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

