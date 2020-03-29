Elderly warned of fraudsters during Covid-19 pandemic

Older people are being warned to beware of fraudsters during the Covid-19 restrictions.

It was reported earlier this week that people in Co. Kerry wearing boiler suits were calling to homes pretending to be from the HSE and offering fumigation services.

Meanwhile, Europol has warned that criminals carrying out cybercrime attacks on organisations and individuals are using various malware packages to scam people.

Paddy Connolly, CEO of Age Action Ireland, said no volunteer or legitimate service provider would take offence at being asked for identification at the door.

Mr Connolly said: "No volunteer coming to the door is going to be insulted if you ask them for ID.

"If you close the door and go away to check their number, don't check the number that they have given you at the door but actually ask what company they are with, what organisation or community group they are with, then go and phone the community group or whatever if you are not confident."