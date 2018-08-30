Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly residents of Dublin social housing estate robbed three times at knifepoint since Friday

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 12:05 PM

Gardaí are investigating three separate aggravated burglaries at a social housing estate for older people in Dublin.

At around 9pm last Friday night, a man forced his way into a house on Ballygall Road East in Glasnevin where he threatened and assaulted a man in his 60s at knifepoint before making off with a sum of cash.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the occupants of two houses in the same estate, a man in his 80s and another man in his 60s, were threatened at knifepoint by two men, before being tied up.

The intruders escaped with sums of cash.

Gardaí are carrying out forensic examinations to see if the incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made.


KEYWORDS

crimeburglaryDublin

Related Articles

Gardaí hunt for armed man after casino worker assaulted in Cork

British police offer reward for man suspected of murdering ex-partner and her mother

Two men arrested after handgun seized in Clondalkin

Gardaí recover weapon used in attacks on two homes in Clare

More in this Section

Traffic to Electric Picnic to take 'considerably longer' due to major road works

Charlie Flanagan opens new Garda HQ in Dublin

Gardaí hunt for armed man after casino worker assaulted in Cork

Freddie Thompson convicted of David Douglas murder


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »