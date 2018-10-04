Elderly resident sustained head injuries in nursing home fall, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

An elderly man died after he fell out of bed in a nursing home and hit his head on a locker.

George Clack (88) was resident at Annabeg Nursing Home in Ballybrack, Co Dublin since July 2016.

Mr Clack sustained head injuries and extensive bruising in the fall which took place in his bedroom on the morning of January 25, 2017.

A care assistant told Dublin Coroner’s Court that he had lowered one bed rail on Mr Clack’s bed in order to tend to him when the accident happened.

File photo.

The care assistant said Mr Clack was at the edge of the bed when he began to urinate onto the bedroom floor. The care assistant moved his feet back abruptly but slipped and fell on the wet floor.

“As I fell, George fell and banged his head off the table. He was right at the edge of the bed already and he just rolled off the bed,” the care assistant said.

Senior staff responded to an emergency alert within the nursing home and Mr Clack was transferred by ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

The elderly man, who suffered from dementia, heart disease and previous strokes was diagnosed in hospital with multiple injuries including bleeding on the brain and significant bruising to the face.

Surgery was not recommended.

Mr Clack was returned to the nursing home where he received palliative care and he died on February 15, 2017.

The cause of death was acute cardio respiratory failure as a consequence of cerebral trauma and facial bone fractures due to a fall from bed at the nursing home on January 25, 2017.

Coroner Dr Myra Culllinane returned a verdict of accidental death.

“There has been careful consideration given to the events to look at any possible opportunities to prevent something similar happening,” the coroner said.