Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in Galway crash

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 09:48 AM

A man in his early 80s was seriously injured in a crash on Monday evening in Co Galway.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car at 5.20pm at Shangort Road, Galway.

The male pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

All elective surgeries cancelled in University Hospital Kerry


Galway

