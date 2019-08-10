News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elderly man stabbed in his home in Louth

By Elaine Keogh
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 04:36 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man, 93, was stabbed in his home in Co Louth this afternoon following an altercation with another man.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where his condition is described as serious.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Sandy Lane, Blackrock at approximately 2:50pm.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

