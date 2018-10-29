Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly man seriously injured in Clare collision

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 02:07 PM

By Patrick Flynn

An elderly man has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am today when emergency services received a report that a car had collided with a wall at Kilcurrish about 6kms from Ennis.

The incident happened on a country road just off the main Ennis to Corofin R476 route.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis, ambulance paramedics and gardaí responded to the incident.

On arrival, emergency crews found a man, believed to be in his 70s, seriously injured in the car.

The casualty was removed from the vehicle by fire crews and rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The road was closed to traffic while emergency services dealt with the incident and until members of the divisional crime scene investigation unit completed their examination of the site.

The road has since reopened while gardaí from Ennis are investigating the cause of the collision.


