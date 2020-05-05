News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elderly man injured after burglars force way into home in Blackrock area of Cork

Elderly man injured after burglars force way into home in Blackrock area of Cork
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 03:14 PM

An elderly man has been injured following a burglary at his home in Co Cork.

Gardaí in Blackrock are appealing for information in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in Bull's Lane, Blackrock Road.

Two people forced entry into the house between 8pm on Friday, May 1 and 6.30am on Saturday, May 2.

A man, aged in his 70s, received minor injuries during the incident.

A sum of cash and some personal belongings were taken.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They are especially appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with any information should Blackrock Garda Station on 021 453 6690, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

