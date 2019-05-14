NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Elderly man had €100,000 taken from his bank account

By Ann Murphy
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 10:07 AM

Gardaí have received a complaint about an elderly Cork man who had up to €100,000 taken out of his bank accounts by a person who had power of attorney over his affairs.

The report was made to gardaí after regular withdrawals from the man’s financial accounts were noticed by a relative.

Gardaí have confirmed they have received the report and are currently “assessing it”.

It is one of several cases of financial abuse among elderly people across the country, according to Age Action.

The organisation cited another elderly person who lives alone and has memory loss. Her two daughters are acting powers of attorney for her.

According to Age Action, one daughter has discovered that her sister has been taking substantial sums of money from the mother’s bank account.

The money continued to be taken even after the culprit was confronted by her sister.

The case has been referred to the HSE safeguarding team in her area.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating after 13-year-old boy stabbed in Dublin

The Age Action spokeswoman also listed a case in which an elderly man was taken to the bank by his son, to unwillingly withdraw money from his account.

The man later told another son that he did it because he was threatened that he would be put into a nursing home.

Age Action says one-fifth of substantiated elder abuse cases relate to financial abuse.

The organisation said that financial abuse can take a number of forms, including theft of money, the use of a person’s identity in relation to credit and debit cards, forging someone’s signature, use of counterfeit cheques, or being tricked into signing blank cheques.

There are also cases of elderly people being pressured into signing documents or changing wills, or threatening to have care withdrawn unless money or property is handed over.

Age Action and gardaí say that the full extent of elder abuse is not reported either to gardaí or the HSE.

The HSE National Safeguarding Office can be contacted on 1850 24 1850.

READ MORE

‘Deaths of despair’ push up middle-age mortality – study

This story originally appeared in the Echo

More on this topic

Gardaí say dramatic fall in burglaries due to Operation Thor

Winter burglaries fall by 50% over four years

Gardaí may use phones instead of body-cams

Garda Commissioner didn't consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

KEYWORDS

CorkAge ActionGardai

More in this Section

Finian McGrath: Drug injection centres should be 'in communities, not just in town'

'We had no input': Cervical cancer patient criticises Department of Health over payment scheme

'Joined-up thinking' required for services like broadband plan, says former Housing Agency chief

Forest fire warning issued as temperatures rise this week


Lifestyle

Which houseplants can I move outdoors in summer?

Ask a counsellor: My teenage daughter’s been telling people I’m horrible – should I confront her?

Lemon balm tea will add zing to life

Sustainability Month: Buy less and buy better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »