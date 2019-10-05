Elderly man escapes injury as car smashes through wall outside supermarket in Clare

An elderly man escaped serious injury after he lost control of his car and smashed through a wall outside a busy supermarket in Co Clare this evening.

The man, who had been visiting the local store, reversed into one wall and railing, careered straight through another before crossing a road and hitting a third wall.

The incident happened at around 6pm outside the Mace shop at Ballycasey in Shannon.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station along with ambulance paramedics and gardaí responded to the emergency call.

It is understood that the man firstly reversed accidentally into the wall behind where he was parked. A large section of blockwork was knocked but the railing on top remained in place.

The car then passed in front of the shop’s front door at speed before crashing straight through another wall.

The block wall and two pillars were demolished with a large section of steel railing also being ripped from its mounting.

It is understood no shoppers were entering or leaving the store at the time so no one was injured.

The car came to a stop after crossing the road and colliding with another wall.

The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was found to have suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

Gardaí are treating the incident as an accident.