News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elderly man escapes injury as car smashes through wall outside supermarket in Clare

Elderly man escapes injury as car smashes through wall outside supermarket in Clare
Fire crews remove the steel railing form the demolished wall before the rubble was removed.
By Pat Flynn
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 10:25 PM

An elderly man escaped serious injury after he lost control of his car and smashed through a wall outside a busy supermarket in Co Clare this evening.

The man, who had been visiting the local store, reversed into one wall and railing, careered straight through another before crossing a road and hitting a third wall.

The incident happened at around 6pm outside the Mace shop at Ballycasey in Shannon.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station along with ambulance paramedics and gardaí responded to the emergency call.

It is understood that the man firstly reversed accidentally into the wall behind where he was parked. A large section of blockwork was knocked but the railing on top remained in place.

The car then passed in front of the shop’s front door at speed before crashing straight through another wall.

The block wall and two pillars were demolished with a large section of steel railing also being ripped from its mounting.

It is understood no shoppers were entering or leaving the store at the time so no one was injured.

The car came to a stop after crossing the road and colliding with another wall.

The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was found to have suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

Gardaí are treating the incident as an accident.

READ MORE

Several workers brought to hospital after chemical leak in Dublin

More on this topic

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurseKerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

Two Limerick men named as victims of Co Clare crashTwo Limerick men named as victims of Co Clare crash

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crashMan, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Two die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in ClareTwo die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in Clare


ClareCar AccidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Man, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injuredMan, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injured

More than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airportMore than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airport

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund


Lifestyle

Cork city set to spill some secrets over the weekend.From Copenhagen to Cork: City to listen up to Danish architecture and design expert

Event in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI andCork sale offer much to suitall tastes,writes Des O’Sullivan.Kinsale auction aims to help save lives

This is our famous banana loaf recipe which has been with us since our very first market. It remains our most popular recipe, which ain’t bad for something as humble as a banana breadCurrabinny Cooks: Why you'll never throw another banana away again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »