News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elderly man dies after Kerry crash

Elderly man dies after Kerry crash
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 10:04 AM

An elderly man has died following a crash in Kerry in which two cars collided.

It happened at around 6.45 this morning at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin.

An elderly woman is in hospital in a critical condition, while another woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

A Garda forensic team is currently at the scene.

Any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda station.

READ MORE

Gardaí arrest man in Kerry in connection to possession of suspected firearm

More on this topic

‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim

Letter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalitiesLetter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalities

Man who suffered serious injuries in Co Donegal crash in stable condition Man who suffered serious injuries in Co Donegal crash in stable condition

Probe underway in Limerick as motorcyclist killed after collision involving two bikes and van Probe underway in Limerick as motorcyclist killed after collision involving two bikes and van


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetterCSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda carThree arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Health Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisisHealth Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisis

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in DublinGardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps sticks it to us with the latest in wallpaper trendsJust roll with it: Top wallpaper choices for 2020

Ten Irish businesses are vying to be crowned Ireland's most creative company. But will it be a case of talent scouts unveiling the next David Hockney or unleashing the next David Brent? asks Eve KelliherPicasso in the office: 'Will we find the next David Hockney or the next David Brent?'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »