Elderly man dies after Kerry crash

An elderly man has died following a crash in Kerry in which two cars collided.

It happened at around 6.45 this morning at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin.

An elderly woman is in hospital in a critical condition, while another woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

A Garda forensic team is currently at the scene.

Any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda station.