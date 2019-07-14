News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition
By Pat Flynn
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 07:21 PM

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a fall while taking part in a fishing competition in Co Clare this afternoon.

The 75-year-old was fishing from cliffs at Ballyreen between Doolin and Fanore when the incident occurred at around 4.30pm.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was alerted and sent to the scene along with an ambulance from Galway.

It’s understood that a Galway ambulance was sent to the incident as a number of resources from Clare had been dealing with another call at Shannon Airport at around the same time.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, which had been training nearby at the time, was also scrambled and reached the scene within minutes.

National Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man at the scene and were assisted by Coast Guard volunteers with preparing the casualty for transport to hospital.

The Coast Guard helicopters’ winchman/paramedic was lowered to the ground before he and the casualty were winched on board the aircraft and flown to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It’s understood that man suffered back and rib injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE

Flight attendants assessed by paramedics after plane makes emergency landing at Shannon

More on this topic

Small aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fireSmall aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fire

Woman airlifted to hospital from cruise ship off Cork coastWoman airlifted to hospital from cruise ship off Cork coast

Widow of man who died in paragliding accident makes contact with couple who lost wedding giftWidow of man who died in paragliding accident makes contact with couple who lost wedding gift

Wife of man who died in paragliding accident hopes to return lost wedding gift to coupleWife of man who died in paragliding accident hopes to return lost wedding gift to couple

Rescue OperationClareTOPIC: Rescue operation

More in this Section

Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at GoogleData Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

Loyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chiefLoyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chief

Shop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passesShop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passes

Hard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warnsHard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warns


Lifestyle

There’s lots of pressure to tick off as many destinations as possible – but if you really like a place, odds are you will again.Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »