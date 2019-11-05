News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elderly cyclist dies a week after collision with lorry in Kilkenny

St Lukes General Hospital.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:25 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died of his injuries following a crash in Kilkenny last week.

It happened on Monday, October 29, at 12.20pm in the afternoon in the Shankill area of Paulstown.

A cyclist in his 70s was taken to St Lukes General Hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a parked lorry.

He has since passed away and officers are looking for anyone who may have information or camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Thomastown on 056 7754150 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111

