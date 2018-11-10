Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly couple subjected to horrific robbery in Co Down

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 01:50 PM

An elderly couple were subject to a “horrific” attack and robbed in their home in Warrenpoint last night, police have said.

At around 8pm, three men forced their way into the home of the couple, aged in their 70s. The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground while her husband was grabbed by the throat.

The suspects then searched the house and made off with a sum of cash, a mobile phone, three white gold rings and a leather wallet.

Detective Sergeant Connor said: “This was a horrific attack and this couple endured a frightening and violent violation of their home.

“The individuals who carried out this attack have nothing to offer society and need to face the full rigour of the law.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and help us with our investigation.

.- Press Association


