NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Elderly couple hospitalised after having cash and car stolen in aggravated burglary

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:54 PM

A man and a woman in their 80s have been hospitalised following an aggravated burglary in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the incident which happened at a house on Rock Road in Blackrock at around 8pm last night.

Two men armed with a knife, a hammer and a hatchet entered the house and locked the man and woman into a bedroom. They then ransacked the home and took cash and a car.

The elderly couple were taken to hospital suffering from shock.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for information.

READ MORE

Kerry teenager dies after quad bike accident

More on this topic

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Man due in court in connection with Dublin shooting

Three men arrested as Revenue seize drugs in Portlaoise

Gardaí make fresh appeal for information on fatal collision involving motorcyclist

More in this Section

HSE failing both living and dead in South East, says health group

Twitter suspends account of dissident republican group Saoradh

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

534 patients waiting on trolleys across the country


Lifestyle

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala – 3 times she’s made a splash on the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »