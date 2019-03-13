Elderly couple found dead in Donegal house

Gardaí have sealed off a house in the village of Convoy in Co Donegal after an elderly couple were found dead.

The couple were found earlier today by neighbours who alerted gardaí.

The coroner for Donegal Dr Denis McCauley is on his way to the scene to carry out a further examination of the bodies.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and a full garda forensic examination is expected to also take place.

The married couple were very well-known in the area.

A Garda spokesman said: "We simply cannot say at this stage how they died.

"A full examination of the scene will be carried out to determine what direction our investigation will take."