NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Elderly couple found dead in Donegal house

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Gardaí have sealed off a house in the village of Convoy in Co Donegal after an elderly couple were found dead.

The couple were found earlier today by neighbours who alerted gardaí.

The coroner for Donegal Dr Denis McCauley is on his way to the scene to carry out a further examination of the bodies.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and a full garda forensic examination is expected to also take place.

The married couple were very well-known in the area.

A Garda spokesman said: "We simply cannot say at this stage how they died.

"A full examination of the scene will be carried out to determine what direction our investigation will take."

More on this topic

Garda tells love triangle trial how he extracted notes of 'what the guards will know' from indentations on page

53 countries taking part in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative this St Patrick's Day

Man receives serious head injuries in Tallaght assault

Alaskan claims victory in gruelling 1,000-mile sled dog race

More in this Section

Irish Cancer Society tells Oireachtas Committee of 'truly shocking' underfunding of cancer strategy

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

Many believe paramilitaries keep their areas safe, research reveals

40% of people using mental health services had poor experience


Lifestyle

How to make Mary Berry’s king prawn and broccoli stir-fry with black bean sauce

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »