Elderly couple die after their car ends up in bogland near border

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 09:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

An elderly couple have died in a road accident in Co. Monaghan this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash on the R213 near the Monaghan – Armagh border at Killyneill Cross shortly before 6pm.

The car left the road and ended up in a bog. A man and woman in their 70s were removed from the car and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place for Garda forensics to examine the scene tomorrow morning.

The local Coroner Dr Watters has attended the scene and both bodies will be removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Monaghan 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


