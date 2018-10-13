Home»Breaking News»ireland

Eir 'working to resolve' widespread broadband outage

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 10:51 PM

Eir customers have been left without broadband for several hours today.

There were widespread outages across the country caused by a Domain Name System (DNS) issue which was causing people problems in connecting to the network.

Eir said it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In a tweet it said: "Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

The problem arose this afternoon with many customers reporting that they were not able to connect to their broadband.

Eir said it was "fully aware" of the issue, but was unable to give a timeframe for when full connectivity would be restored.

It said its higher officials are investigating the matter and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

EirBroadband

