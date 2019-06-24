News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eir claim it could have delivered National Broadband Plan for under €1bn

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 09:20 PM

The former state telephone company, Eir, will tomorrow claim it could have delivered the Government's National Broadband Plan (NBP) for under €1bn, one-third of its estimated final cost.

The Government has hit back this evening saying that a draft tender bid from eir in late 2017 came in at a multiple of €1bn.

Eir officials will appear before an Oireachtas committee tomorrow examining the state of the NBP.

Eir pulled out of the bidding process in 2018, insisting the risks had become "too great for its continued participation".

The Oireachtas Communications Committee will hear that after leaving the bidding process, Eir discussed with Government "alternative ways" of delivering the plan.

"It is clear to us that we can build rural fibre infrastructure at a lower cost than is currently envisaged in the plans as outlined at the same levels of quality and service as the 300k," the company's opening statement to the committee will say.

In May, Communications Minister Richard Bruton won Government approval to award preferred bidder status for the delivery of the NPB to a consortium led by US businessman David McCourt.

Revelations about undisclosed meetings between Mr McCourt and former Communications Minister Denis Naughten led to his resignation from Government in acrimonious circumstances.

The value of the contract is capped at just under €3bn and it aims to provide high-speed broadband to more than 540,000 homes and businesses in rural areas.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications said that Eir's September 2017 draft bid came in at many multiples of €1bn.

"There were two draft bids received in September 2017 at an advanced stage in the NBP procurement process - one from Eir and one from National Broadband Ireland (who were appointed preferred bidder). Both bids were broadly similar in terms of the level of State subsidy sought, with Eir's bid coming in as multiples of €1bn," a spokesperson said.

READ MORE

Ireland set for temperatures up to 27C while Europe prepares for 'exceptional heatwave'

More on this topic

LEO satellites could offer potential solution to Irish National Broadband Plan

Fianna Fáil: Timescale for broadband roll-out 'not acceptable'

5G would not meet the needs for everyone living in rural Ireland, says regulator

Cost of broadband plan ‘could be reduced by €1bn’

TOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Health Minister calls on HSE to query consultants' abortion services concerns

Indecisive raider avoids jail sentence

Leaving Cert exams finish up tomorrow

Four Dublin beaches closed to swimmers after sewage overflow


Lifestyle

Capturing the castle: Johnstown Castle in County Wexford is well worth checking out

How nature can work wonders for body and soul

Making Cents: Consumer guide to entering PcP car loan contracts

Podcast Corner: An introduction to podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »