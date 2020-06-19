Eighteen people under 45 have died of coronavirus, CSO figures reveal

Less than 20 people under the age of 45 have died having contacted Covid-19, figures from the CSO have revealed.

There have been 1,445 confirmed deaths of people who had the virus up to June 12, with an additional 260 "probable deaths" - meaning they are suspected to have died with Covid-19 but health officials are awaiting confirmation.

The majority of the deaths, 938, have occurred in people over the age of 80.

A further 403 in the 65-79 age range have died and 86 people aged between 45 and 64.

Those figures mean that of the 1,445 confirmed deaths in relation to the virus, 18 of those are aged 44 or under.

However, there have been 11,059 confirmed cases of the coronavirus for people in that age category.

Dublin is the county with the most deaths with 742, followed by Kildare (132), Meath (53) and Monaghan (50).

Cork and Louth had 49 deaths each up until last Friday.