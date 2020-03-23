Eight-year-old boy dies after dog attack

An eight-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was attacked by a number of dogs at a house in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardai said the boy was set upon by the dogs in the Tallaght area at around 4pm on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital and was left fighting for his life after the attack.

The boy died at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin on Monday.

The dog warden was notified and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.

A full investigation into the incident is under way by gardai at Tallaght Garda station.