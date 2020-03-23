News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eight-year-old boy dies after dog attack

By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 02:30 PM

An eight-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was attacked by a number of dogs at a house in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardai said the boy was set upon by the dogs in the Tallaght area at around 4pm on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital and was left fighting for his life after the attack.

The boy died at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin on Monday.

The dog warden was notified and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.

A full investigation into the incident is under way by gardai at Tallaght Garda station.

