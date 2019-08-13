Eight premises served with closure orders for breach of food safety rules

Eight restaurants, cafes and butcher shops were found to be in breach of food safety rules last month.

Closure orders were issued to each of the businesses, which are located in Dublin, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Limerick, Carlow and Kildare.

Food Safety Authority inspectors found evidence of fly and cockroach infestations in some of the businesses.

In one instance, a bird was seen flying out of a kitchen through the back door.

One Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Needs Asian Grocery (Butcher Shop), Unit 3 Closh Business Park, Staplestown Road, Carlow

Seven Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Okra Green (Restaurant/Café), 1 Island View, Howth, Co. Dublin

Govindas Restaurant (Restaurant/Café), 83 Abbey Street Middle, Dublin 1

Fresh Bite (Takeaway), Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny

Tang City (Restaurant/Café), Kickham Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Tasty Bites (Takeaway), Main Street, Caherconlish, Limerick

Diamond Pizza (Restaurant/Café), 163 Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9

China Kitchen (Service sector – Other), Unit 7, Captains Hill, Leixlip, Kildare

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI has criticised those businesses who are failing to keep accurate records, as well as failing to train staff adequately in food safety procedures.

“It is extremely disturbing that a food business would fill out their records in advance with completely nonfactual information.

"This behavior demonstrates a reckless attitude to food safety and a disregard for the health of their customers."

She added: "Food businesses must act responsibly to prevent these serious breaches of food legislation.”