Eight people injured in attack at house in Co Roscommon

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 12:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating after an attack on a house in Roscommon which left eight people injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30am this morning at a farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

A number of vehicles were also set on fire and a dog had to be put down due to its injuries.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

The property is understood to have been recently repossessed.

Gardaí confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident of criminal damage and assault.


