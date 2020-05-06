Eight-in-ten students want Leaving Cert exams scrapped

Almost 80% of Leaving Cert students would like to see the postponed exams cancelled and an alternative grading system used.

The most recent survey carried out by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) shows overwhelming support for the cancellation of the exams amongst the almost 24,000 students who took part.

Carried out between May 1 and May 5, almost eight-in-ten (78.6%) students said they favoured implementing a predicted grade model instead of the postponed exams.

Wednesday went by without a decision made on contingency plans for the Leaving Cert as students, parents, teaching unions, principals, school patrons and other educational bodies met with the Department of Education.

Alternative assessment models continue to be discussed, the department said in a statement issued following the meeting.

Among the topics discussed included the practicalities of holding the exams this year while taking social distancing into account, along with other public health measures that may be required based on medical advice.

The ISSU said its latest survey shows a considerable increase in the number of students who are in favour of cancelling the exams since its last survey carried out between March and April.

Students need clarity on the logistics that will be involved with the postponed exams, and their health must be prioritised, the representative body added. Students have also noticed a deterioration in their motivation to continue studying, and have pointed out the difficulties with sustaining this under such pressurised circumstances.

Earlier in the week, the National Parents Council Post-Primary (NPC-PP) called for clear alternatives and creative solutions to be made available for students.

The group, which represents the parents and guardians of second level students, called for clarity on the alternative assessments being considered by the department and the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Political pressure also continues for a decision on the exams. Thomas Byrne, Fianna Fáil’s education spokesman, has called for the cancellation of the exams. Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin has also indicated that he believes hosting the exams may not be consistent with public health advice.

[readmore]998026[/readmoreDonnchadh Ó’Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, has said the written exams should not go ahead if there is only a slim chance of them happening. An ultimate decision on such contingency plans must be made as soon as possible, he added. In a statement issued after the meeting yesterday, Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, said the discussions will help make decisions on the Leaving Cert that "have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice.”Meanwhile, one organisation has said the most disadvantaged students may be falling further behind every day schools remain closed. Youth Work Ireland warned that the closure of schools poses immense challenges and that young people deserve to have their needs considered, and exams are front and centre in this. Michael McLoughlin, Youth Work Ireland head of advocacy, said: "There may be ways of delivering the Leaving Cert only but increasingly some students are going to be disadvantaged compared to others."