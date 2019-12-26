Eight in hospital, one man in serious condition, after crash in Galway

A man has been seriously injured and seven others are in hospital after a serious crash in County Galway.

Two cars collided on the Clifden Road, three kilometres outside Leenane Village at around a quarter past five this evening.

It is unknown what condition the man is in - the other eight people have been taken to University Hospital Galway where they are being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The scene is sealed off and the road will stay closed overnight, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clifden Garda Station.