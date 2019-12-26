News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eight in hospital, one man in serious condition, after crash in Galway

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 09:15 PM

A man has been seriously injured and seven others are in hospital after a serious crash in County Galway.

Two cars collided on the Clifden Road, three kilometres outside Leenane Village at around a quarter past five this evening.

It is unknown what condition the man is in - the other eight people have been taken to University Hospital Galway where they are being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The scene is sealed off and the road will stay closed overnight, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clifden Garda Station.

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

