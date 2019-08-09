News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eight Dublin beaches closed to bathers following heavy rainfall

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 12:51 PM

Eight beaches in Dublin have been closed to swimmers following the heavy rainfall last night.

Seapoint, Sandycove, the 40 foot, Killiney and Whiterock have been closed because of a wastewater leak.

Last night's heavy rain triggered an overflow, which sent partially-treated sewage into Dublin Bay.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (dlr) confirmed that the five beaches will be closed until at least 6pm tomorrow evening.

Testing has been undertaken early this morning and dlr will continue to assess the risk to water quality based on test results and information provided by Irish Water.

Written notices are currently being placed at all dlr bathing locations.

Meanwhile, Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount beaches are also closed.

Dublin City Council said that it received notification from Irish Water that there had been a significant overflow from the storm storage tanks at the Ringsend Wastewater treatment plant into the River Liffey during the early hours of this morning

This was as a result of the significant rainfall overnight.

Dublin City Council has consulted with the EPA and the HSE and is issuing Bathing Prohibitions on all three beaches based on this information and notices will be placed at the three locations and on the Council’s website.

The Council will continue to monitor water quality at each of these bathing waters and keep the public informed.

It notes that season-long bathing water prohibitions are already in place in the case of both Merrion and Sandymount strands and that these will remain in place.

