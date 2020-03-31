Efforts to focus on nursing homes as Covid-19 claims another 17 lives

Another 17 patients have died of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that there are 325 new coronavirus cases confirmed today.

It brings the death toll here to 71 and the number of confirmed cases to 3,235.

Of the new deaths confirmed, eight were in the east, three in the south, three in the north-west and three in the west of the country.

@HSELive doesn’t comment on individual cases to protect people’s privacy. However, when we become aware of fake news that causes distress to our staff and families we must act. Contrary to tweets sent yesterday - thankfully none of our nurses have died in Ireland from #COVID19. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 31, 2020

They included four females and 13 males, while eight patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said it was the highest number of deaths in a day here since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“It is the largest number of deaths. We think overall it is in line with what we are seeing in terms of the growth of the epidemic,” he said.

“It’s a little early to start to project and make any significant statements about the trajectory or the number of deaths. Each one of them obviously is a tragedy for families and friends concerned which is why we continue to express our condolences to them.

“In terms of the spread of the infection and questions around surge, we see the number of cases increasing, we see the rate of growth of the infection at in or around 15% or so.

It’s a significant reduction from the early stages of this epidemic in this country when the growth rate was 33%, so that’s a significant impact of the measures and is moving us on the flattening of the curve scenario that we have been describing since the beginning.

“We believe we are flattening the curve, but 15% growth is too much, we need to continue to work to try and flatten that growth further.”

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

The figures also show that 30,213 tests have been done in laboratories to date.

Dr Holohan said 52 of the people who have passed away so far after contracting the disease are male, while 19 are female.

He said: "83% of them are aged over 70, two-thirds of them are in the east of the country which is in line with most of the other parameters of this disease.

"Fifty-four of the patients who died had underlying medical conditions and 59 of them occurred in hospital environments."

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended increasing support to staff and providers in long-term residential care (nursing homes, disability and mental health).

They also want to focus contact tracing on suspect cases within prioritised groups and focus the tracing within the 48-hour period before to the onset of symptoms given the risk of asymptomatic transmission.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 29th March (2,677 cases), reveals: 49% are male and 49% are female, with 118 clusters involving 494 cases

22% of clusters located in private houses, 20% located in nursing homes and 18% located in hospitals

Median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

703 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 113 cases have been admitted to ICU

647 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,487 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 238 cases (9%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 23%

Dr Holohan said: “The measures that we have recommended today should significantly enhance the preparedness and response to cases and outbreaks in nursing homes and other residential settings.

“As we have said from the beginning our efforts must be focused on protecting the most vulnerable to Covid-19 and these recommendations announced today seek to achieve this.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As the number of cases increase we are getting a better picture of our experience of this virus in our community.

“Today we are providing more information on cases in healthcare workers and deaths. We will continue to provide more details as reliable data emerges.”

